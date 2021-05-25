Witnesses sought to early morning assault in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault. Photo / Supplied

Wellington police are appealing to the public for information following an early morning assault that left one person with moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson said the serious assault took place at 3.20am on May 16 on Wakefield St.

Police are hoping to identify two of the men pictured - the man in the white top and the man in the grey hoodie - in relation to this incident.

Police are seeking to identify two men in relation to the incident. Photo / Supplied

Anyone able to identify those pictured, or with further information on the assault is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210516/8978.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.