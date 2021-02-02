Witness raises racial profiling concerns after heavily armed police stop vehicle for toy gun

An incident in Gisborne involving heavily armed police officers and a family has raised concerns about racial profiling. File photo / Bevan Conley

Originally published by Māori Television

An incident in Gisborne involving heavily armed police officers and a family has raised concerns about racial profiling.

Community members who witnessed a vehicle being pulled over by police say the vehicle's occupants were stopped at gunpoint by a number of armed police in Gisborne at about 1pm.

Using a megaphone, the police officers instructed the occupants of the vehicle to exit. They were made to walk backwards with their hands in the air as police set rifle sights on them.

Armed police were then seen walking up the footpath before conducting a search of the vehicle.

A witness told Te Ao that a police officer confirmed the police had been alerted by a member of the public about a weapon, but it turned out to be a false alarm - a child with a plastic toy gun.

The occupants of the vehicle were then allowed to leave.

The community witness says that the occupants appeared to be Māori, and that in their view it was racial profiling by the police.

The incident took place near a public park, where some families were present having a picnic and a number of children were playing.

Te Ao has asked the police for comment.