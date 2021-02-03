'Blatant racism': Pacific Island workers abused on Devonport street

The North Shore suburb of Devonport has been hit by another allegation of racist abuse. Photo / File

Another incident of alleged racial abuse on the streets of one of Auckland's priciest suburbs has emerged, with a local councillor urging residents to "call this crap out".

Yesterday, the Herald reported a Māori family were told to leave Devonport by a young man screaming racist abuse from a passing car.

In the latest example, a witness told the Herald he saw an irate resident unleash a torrent of racial abuse on traffic control workers after his route home was blocked.

The witness, who did not want to be named, told the Herald he was taking part in the Run Devonport event on January 24 when he saw the "blatant racism".

He said the racist outburst was directed at men who were working on traffic control for the event.

The male driver was trying to get back to his house and was frustrated by the road closures.

"He started driving like an absolute maniac ... being angry that he couldn't access his property."

The witness said that after nearly bowling over his wife, the driver parked his car at his nearby home and came back to remonstrate with the men working traffic control, who he said were Pacific Islanders.

"He said: 'F*** off n******. F*** off out of my neighbourhood'."

He said the man was Pākehā and in his late 20s or early 30s.

The witness noted the similarity to the more recent event involving the Māori family, saying: "He used exactly the same words."

After completing a loop of the course, the witness asked the workers where the man was and they pointed out his wife.

The witness told the Herald he then asked the woman: "On which level do you guys think it's okay to say this?" and admitted he was enraged by the man's earlier abuse.

"I went off my head when I heard that," he told the Herald.

Originally born in South Africa, the witness said he had seen the ugliest side of race relations and was shocked to see such an open display of racism in his adopted home.

"I've been here since 1997 and it's the first time I've seen that level of blatant racism.



"I couldn't believe that in 2021 you could actually rock up on the street and go off at someone like that who was literally just doing his job.

"There was no provocation, there was no anything."

He reported the incident to the race organisers and police.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had attended and given the driver a warning, describing the incident as "a verbal altercation with some road workers who were not allowing him access to his property".

Police had not yet received a complaint about the other incident involving the Māori family, but added: "Based off the known circumstances of each of the two incidents, it is very unlikely they are linked.

"If people are in a situation where they feel unsafe then they should call 111. Alternatively, matters can be reported via 105."

North Shore parents Kobe Shaw (left) and Wiki Hiku, along with sons Parker and Iverson, were the target of racist abuse on the Devonport waterfront on Saturday. Photo / Supplied.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills, who represents the North Shore ward, told the Herald Aucklanders needed to "call this crap out" and said he heard anecdotally that public expressions of racism were on the rise.

"None of our residents should be treated this way," Hills said.

"No one that lives in our neighbourhood should be told to get out. Even if they don't live here, all visitors should be welcomed to our community as well. No one should be treated this way."

"It's up to all of us to stand up against racism. Don't tolerate it. Call this crap out.

"Whether it's casual racism, discrimination or harassment or violence all of it hurts individuals and divides our community and none of it is acceptable."

Hills echoed earlier comments by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, who spoke to the Herald about the incident involving the Māori family.

"Unfortunately the 'n' word is still being used in some schools in teaching American slavery history and teachers have had to come out together to stop it," Foon said.

"If people hear it, other people are victimised. If people can stand up for them, be an 'up-stander' [not a bystander], that would be great."