Witness calls police after seeing a woman throttled in a Wellington park

A witness who called police says a woman was throttled in a central Wellington park in broad daylight.

At around 2.15pm the man, who does not want to be named, says he entered Glover Park and heard a woman who sounded distressed yell "no I'm going home, stop following me".

He told the Herald this occurred on the corner of Ghuznee St and Cuba St.

When the screaming got louder he said he turned around and saw the woman on her knees at the entrance of the park, with who appeared to be her pursuer behind her with his hands around her neck.

Immediately he said he told the man to knock it off and the man withdrew but continued to follow her.

"I took a seat at the park bench and called the cops. The correspondent advised me to stay on the line and follow at a safe distance. I followed them through to the gas station on Vivian St and he was apprehended 15 mins later on Victoria St."

In a statement police said the incident, which occurred in Te Aro, was a family harm matter.

"Police attended the scene and referrals have been made to our Police District Family Harm Manager and team for follow up with this incident."

Police said the victim suffered no serious injury and declined medical attention.