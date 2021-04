Emergency services were called to the scene near Horokiwi this morning. Photo / File

A trailer has flipped on State Highway 2 near Horokiwi in Wellington.

Police said both southbound lanes are currently blocked following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.25am.

There are no reported injuries, but one of the vehicles was towing a trailer, which has flipped.

Police said work will be required to remove it from the scene.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible as there will be delays.