Emergency services are responding to a crash in an industrial area in South Auckland. Photo / File, Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a crash in an industrial area in South Auckland.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said crews were attending the crash, which the Herald understands was on Roscommon Rd in Wiri.

Fenz was helping police, the spokesman said and got a call to the scene at 7.08pm.

Police have been approached for comment.