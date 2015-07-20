Winz pair forgiven over racist abuse

The video was posted by Finn MacCuhal's Irish Pub bouncer Tamehana Tai-Rakena, who was one of the targets of the racial abuse. Photo / Supplied

The video was posted by Finn MacCuhal's Irish Pub bouncer Tamehana Tai-Rakena, who was one of the targets of the racial abuse. Photo / Supplied

A bar owner says he is willing to forgive two Ministry of Social Development workers who racially abused his staff at the weekend - but says the pair won't be welcome back.

The ministry has begun an investigation and stood down the two employees after a video emerged of the pair - a man and a woman - abusing a bouncer who refused them entry to a Taupo bar.

The video was posted by Finn MacCuhal's Irish Pub doorman Tamehana Tai-Rakena, the target of the abuse.

It shows the male Ministry of Social Development employee saying "f***ing n*****s" and claiming the decision to deny him and his colleague entry is "racist". In the video, Mr Tai-Rakena told a woman: "You're not coming in here girl, you're too intoxicated. Away you go."

The woman responded: "I maybe have drunken four, five beers but guess what? My friends don't deserve to be treated like that."