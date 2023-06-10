Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora urged Kiwis to vaccinate and be prepared to avoid overloading health system. Video / Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora

With winter flu season in full swing and Covid still claiming lives, Kiwis are urged to vaccinate, grab their prescriptions early and choose the right medical service when sick.

Health officials say it’s important to avoid overloading the health system as the busy winter period kicks in.

It comes as close to 3000 Kiwis have now died from Covid with health experts now expecting 1000 people to die from the virus in 2023 - or twice the number caused by influenza, and three times the road toll.

There have also been babies dying from whooping cough in New Zealand this year as low child immunisation rates cause concern.

Dr Mamaeroa David from West Auckland’s McLaren Park Medical Centre said her message for the Māori community is to get vaccinated - both young and old.

“Our kaumātua need to get vaccinated, especially with the flu,” she said.

“I’m really passionate about our hapū māmā getting vaccinated because when the get sick, they get really sick.”

David’s comments are part of a series of videos put out by health officials offering advice to Kiwis ahead of the winter months that are typically the busiest for health care services.

“The big thing with going to see your GP when you’ve got a cough and cold and it’s just things like a flu, if you’re babies are well vaccinated, there’s less things to worry about,” David said in one of the videos by the Te Whatu Ora health department and Te Aka Whai Ora Māori health.

“Definitely the younger the babies , the earlier we want to see that baby.”

Another doctor featured in the video warned Kiwis it can sometimes be hard to get in for an appointment at your local GP when the winter season is busy.

“We do ask you, if you can, try and make sure you get your prescriptions early,” Dr Hinamaha Lutui from Southpoint Family Doctors in South Auckland said.

“At least two weeks in advance if you can and that means you can get your prescription before it runs out.”

Kiwis can also often order their prescriptions through a nurse or the prescription line to save waiting at doctor’s clinics.

Kiwis were also warned in a second video that 111 calls often pick up during winter.

“This does impact our ability to take 111 calls in a timely manner,” St John’s Alisha Cossar said.

“So we have to look at prioritising to make sure everyone’s getting the right response to their needs.”

Health officials also reminded Kiwis that the same prioritisation worked in emergency departments with the sickest patients being seen first.

That can mean less serious cases can face longer waits to be seen.

Cossar said Kiwis should call an ambulance when they have a life threatening injury or medical illness.

In such cases an emergency ambulance will be sent out, she said.

Kiwis feeling seriously unwell or their child is very sick should also visit the emergency department, which is open 24/7, health teams said.

“If you’re unsure if it is an urgent need, please also use Healthline and they can help you assess whether this is an urgent requirement or if there is an alternative option,” Cossar said.

The videos come as earlier this month it was reported New Zealand is on the verge of its 3000th Covid-19 death.

In early June, the Ministry of Health reported 2942 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

“Based on the number of deaths seen so far in 2023, we can expect at least 1000 deaths this year if that rate continues,” Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said.

“This is twice the number estimated to be caused by influenza, and three times the road toll.”

Baker said the true number of deaths caused by the virus was likely higher than what was being formally attributed to it, as it was known to cause an increase in mortality rates for at least 12 months after infection.

In April, a third Kiwi baby also died from whooping cough.

The best protection against whooping cough is that pregnant mums and babies are immunised.

Immunisation rates plummeted in New Zealand during the Covid pandemic and are yet to recover.

In December, 82.4 per cent of 24-month-olds were up to date with their vaccinations - well below the 95 per cent rate required for herd immunity. Among Māori children, the rate was 66.4 per cent.







