Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters speaks alongside Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. Photo / Supplied

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters is in Taiwan to support the democratic nation just weeks after China launched massive naval drills in response to a visit by US politician Nancy Pelosi.

Peters attended Friday's Yushan Forum in Taipei, organised by the Taiwanese government to highlight ways in which it is connected to its Asia-Pacific neighbours.

Other keynote speakers included former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop, former Canadian minister of national defence Peter McKay and Palau President Surangel S Whipps Jr.

Sitting alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Peters urged democracies to co-operate together.

"Taiwan believes in freedom. So do we. Taiwan believes in democracy. So do we. Taiwan believes in the rule of law. So do we. Taiwan believes that citizens have the right to question their governments. And so do we," he told forum guests.

New Zealand, like many other countries, grapples with how it balances its relationships with China and Taiwan.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, but Taiwan is a like-minded democracy and leading chip maker.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory after it separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war.

But US President Joe Biden has said multiple times his nation would defend Taiwan if China attacked it.

Tensions ratcheted up last month when US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation and China responded by launching a massive naval exercise around Taiwan.

New Zealand recognises China's "one China policy" and so does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Peters told guests that Taiwan - with few natural resources, a small land area, and population of 24 million people - had in a short time become a world leader in advanced economic activities, according to a statement published by President Tsai.

He also called for co-operation and courage among the nations present - which included former officials from nations, such as Thailand, India and Luxembourg - to be a force for good in the world.

President Tsai thanked those present for pushing for Taiwan to play a greater role in the international community.

"I want to thank you for your longstanding attention to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and also for supporting and speaking up for Taiwan's participation in the international arena," she said.

Peters also told guests the world would be a better place if Taiwan was left in peace.

"We are saying, if left peacefully to continue, we – the rest of the world – will be the beneficiaries, and go on being the beneficiaries, of Taiwan's success," he said, according to media outlet Stuff.