Winston Peters’ partner has been injured by some of the glass that smashed into the couple’s Auckland home after an alleged crowbar attack.
The incident just before 6pm on Monday, for which a 29-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged with burglary, came days after a pro-Palestineprotest outside the central city home where actor Acacia O’Connor shared Peters’ address during a livestream – prompting One NZ to say this week it would remove her from its ads.
This morning, Peters – with the boarded-up window behind him – told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW his partner, Jan Trotman, and her guest were “lucky they’d just left the room” when the window was smashed.
The move separated New Zealand from countries including formal ally Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada which have formally recognised Palestine, and sparked protests at home – including outside Peters’ home.
Asked by Bridge who should run Gaza, noting UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron had said there was no role for Hamas in any future governance of the area, Peters said the UK’s position was New Zealand’s “position as well”.
“There’s no role for them to be there, to have armaments, or in any country. And that’s one of the reasons why, when all this conversation about recognition was going on, here’s the point – can people see the blunt on the ground facts? These negotiations are taking place, guess with who? With Hamas. That’s not Palestine of the future.
“So those of us who’ve been cautious about recognition have been proven right. And whether this [peace plan] works or not, we’ll still be proven right just on the chronological facts of who’s dealing with who.
“But we hope to see a situation where they’re gone, that the utilities and institutions of an independent state can be quickly established, and the two-state solution will then begin to operate.”