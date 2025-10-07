Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick responds to Foreign Minister Winston Peters, as he blames the ‘radical left’ for an attack on his home.

Finance Minister suggests One NZ will ‘take another look’ at ads featuring Winston Peters protester

Finance Minister Nicola Willis expects One NZ will “take another look” at its advertisements that feature the protester who publicised Winston Peters’ address online, days before a window at his house was smashed.

It comes as Willis implores Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick to “call the dogs off”, given Swarbrick stood alongside the protester at a press conference yesterday concerning New Zealanders who had been detained by Israel.

Acacia O’Connor was one of a crowd of pro-Palestine protesters outside the Foreign Minister’s Auckland home last week, which she livestreamed online and publicised Peters’ address.

Yesterday evening, a window at Peters’ home was smashed. A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Also yesterday, a press conference was held to hear from family members of several New Zealanders who had been detained by Israel after attempts to deliver aid to Gaza. O’Connor and Swarbrick both spoke.