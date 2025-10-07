Finance Minister Nicola Willis expects One NZ will “take another look” at its advertisements that feature the protester who publicised Winston Peters’ address online, days before a window at his house was smashed.
It comes as Willis implores Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick to “call the dogs off”, given Swarbrickstood alongside the protester at a press conference yesterday concerning New Zealanders who had been detained by Israel.
Acacia O’Connor was one of a crowd of pro-Palestine protesters outside the Foreign Minister’s Auckland home last week, which she livestreamed online and publicised Peters’ address.
Yesterday evening, a window at Peters’ home was smashed. A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and is set to appear in court on Friday.
Also yesterday, a press conference was held to hear from family members of several New Zealanders who had been detained by Israel after attempts to deliver aid to Gaza. O’Connor and Swarbrick both spoke.
Labour MP and media spokesman Reuben Davidson acknowledged it had the “potential to be a bad look“.
“Well, potentially it is, but I mean they’re a commercial company, it’s up to them to decide who they want in their campaigns and how they manage that.”
On the incident concerning Peters’ home, Willis said it was “appalling” for protesters to congregate outside politicians’ homes and encouraged Swarbrick to use her platform to reiterate that message.
“They are innocent bystanders in this and I think it shows a really appalling lack of human decency to engage in this sort of behaviour,” Willis said.
“You know what Chlöe Swarbrick could do today? If she agrees with me, she should call the dogs off and tell those protesters to stop protesting outside politicians’ homes.”
Swarbrick has been approached for comment but earlier said she condemned the incident concerning Peters’ home.
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.