The post was later deleted.
Peters was asked why it was removed as he made his way into the House this afternoon.
“Well, we don’t use singular pronouns, we use collective pronouns, and I see the Prime Minister agrees with me,” he replied.
“The lesson was learned.”
Peters dismissed a follow-up question about his position on using pronouns, given his refusal to use they-them pronouns for former Green MP Benjamin Doyle.
“Oh, excuse me. Get serious.”
Luxon’s post finished: “Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing regions in the world. And New Zealand’s future economic prosperity lies here in the Indo-Pacific.
“That’s why I’m proud we are now one of a handful of Asean’s Comprehensive Strategic Partners.”
Luxon went on to travel to South Korea to attend the Apec forum.
– RNZ