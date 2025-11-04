Winston Peters reshared an image of the PM's post with just one word: "We..." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters on deleted tweet regarding PM’s social post: ‘The lesson was learned’

Winston Peters reshared an image of the PM's post with just one word: "We..." Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The Foreign Affairs Minister says he deleted a tweet correcting a post made by the Prime Minister after “the lesson was learned”.

Christopher Luxon posted a photo on X last week of himself linking arms with Southeast Asian leaders at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The caption began: “I’ve just done a deal with Southeast Asian nations that will help grow our economy at home.”

Peters’ account reshared the image with just one word: “We...”