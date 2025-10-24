Advertisement
Foreign Minister Winston Peters delivers speech in Oxford Union debate

Russell Palmer
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters told the Oxford Union Debate that courts were undermining democracy in New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Russell Palmer of RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has delivered a speech in an Oxford Union debate, arguing the courts undermine democracy.

His attendance at the debates in England follows those of Act leader David Seymour in June and Labour MP Willie Jackson in May

