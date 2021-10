A wind turbine is on fire on the Tararua Range. Photo / Supplied

A wind turbine is on fire at a wind farm near Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the site near Aokautere, Palmerston North, at 2.40pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

"It's a windmill on fire," he said.

Four fire trucks and a tanker were responding.

MORE TO COME