Home / New Zealand

Will housing and infrastructure keep pace with our ageing population? – Aaron Smail

Opinion by
Aaron Smail
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

With nearly one in four New Zealanders projected to be over 65 by 2048, planning for age-appropriate housing is more urgent than ever. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • By 2048, nearly one in four will be aged 65 or older, necessitating housing and service planning.
  • The demand for age-appropriate housing is growing, with 12% of over-65s considering retirement villages.
  • Building for older people frees up homes for families and supports community and employment growth.

By 2048, Stats NZ projects that nearly one in four New Zealanders will be aged 65 or older.

With today’s figure still below one in five, this significant change is fast approaching and it must be front of mind as we plan the country’s housing, services, and communities.

