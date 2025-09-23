Advertisement
First-home buyers’ 10-year, $260,000 rent bill to save deposit

RNZ
Experts still recommend entering the housing market as soon as possible. Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

A first-home buyer who paid a median rent while they saved a 20% deposit would have spent almost $260,000 by the time they bought a home this year, data indicates.

The number is based on a few assumptions.

First, it assumes

