A resident’s perspective on active retirement living

Norm Lodge doesn’t fit the typical image of retirement. At 87, this “semi-retired” food scientist is still as sharp, curious, and community-minded as ever.

After living in 15 homes across New Zealand and abroad, he and his wife have found something rare at Settlers Lifestyle Village: a lasting sense of home.

“You go home and talk it over, but you know when a place just feels right. That was Settlers for us. After moving around so much, this is the most settled we’ve felt.”

A life of curiosity and scientific contribution

Born in 1938, “a pre-war model”, Norm grew up in the UK during and after World War II. He experienced the upheaval of wartime air raids and life in a country undergoing dramatic change. His formative years were shaped by resilience and curiosity.

Norm’s career has taken him from England to the cutting edge of food science in New Zealand. He served as Head of Food Processing Research at HortResearch (formerly DSIR and now Plant & Food Research Institute) and lectured for nearly two decades at the University of Auckland. His work included over 20 years in international aid development across the South Pacific and Asia. For his contributions, he received the Queen’s Commemoration Medal.

“It was hard work, but good work. Enjoyable, challenging, and rewarding.”

How Norm supports health and movement at Settlers

Since moving into Settlers, Norm hasn’t slowed down; he’s helped shape the rhythm of village life. He collaborates with champion weightlifter and Settlers resident Precious McKenzie to support gym initiatives, including neurological boxing, an exercise programme especially beneficial for residents with Parkinson’s. It’s a form of exercise designed to improve co-ordination, mobility, and cognitive engagement.

“Neurological boxing – it’s all about co-ordination and brain stimulation. Not about fighting. The lightweight training and movement – it really helps.”

He even facilitated the purchase of a “big red boxing bag” for the neurological boxing programme and helped create printed exercise guides tailored for seniors.

Community with depth and flexibility

What Norm values most is the balance Settlers offers: community when you want it, privacy when you need it.

“It’s a good community – people are welcoming but not pushy. You can be involved as much as you like.”

Independence is deeply valued at Settlers, and residents actively participate in shaping daily village life. Norm is a perfect example of this culture – continually finding ways to contribute, connect, and uplift others.

“There’s always something happening. We haven’t got time to do them all!”

Why Settlers works

After a lifetime of movement, Norm finds contentment in the thoughtful design and community spirit of Settlers.

“It’s a comfortable place – well-designed and easy to manage. After moving around so much, this is the most settled we’ve felt.”

His story reminds us that retirement isn’t about winding down. Rather, it’s about staying engaged, curious, and connected. And at Settlers, that’s not only possible, it’s encouraged.

Norm’s story shows that a great retirement village is defined by how it’s lived in, not just how it’s built.

What sets Settlers apart, Norm says, goes deeper than what is often featured in glossy brochures. It’s the meaningful attributes – intellectual stimulation, autonomy, and genuine community.