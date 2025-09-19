Mt Albert Grammar School is among three big Auckland public schools that have closed their doors to out-of-zone students this year. Photo / Greg Bowker
A Herald survey reveals how many out-of-zone students leading Auckland public schools will accept for 2026. Ben Leahy investigates the pressure on popular state colleges and whether out-of-zone enrolments could eventually disappear.
Thousands of Auckland students have missed out on studying at their preferred public school next year as out-of-zoneballot results are released.
Figures compiled by the Herald show Epsom Girls’ Grammar and Auckland Grammar accepted just 135 of the almost 1000 out-of-zone students seeking to study Year 9 at the schools next year.
Macleans College, Mt Albert Grammar and Rangitoto College completely shut their doors to out-of-zone families, saying they had “no room”.
Mt Albert Grammar said its 2026 jump in in-zone students was “daunting”, while Selwyn College principal Sheryll Ofner said schools had to be conservative when offering out-of-zone places.
Trying to predict the exact number of students they would be teaching and needed room for was a “difficult guessing game”, given that new in-zone families could keep enrolling at any point during the school year.
“If you accept too many out-of-zone students, you can end up with a blowout in student numbers … with insufficient teachers and having to reconstruct your timetable,” Ofner said.
Other desperate parents have previously told the Herald about their thoughts of moving in with grandparents or faking home addresses so it appeared they were living in their preferred school zone.
Others have talked of miraculously finding God so they could qualify for Catholic schools that often had lower fees than fully private schools.
Those trends could increase, given 2026’s ballot results suggest the odds of securing a coveted out-of-zone place are lower than ever.
At Epsom Girls’, an estimated 464 out-of-zone families competed for just 40 Year 9 spots – an acceptance rate of 9%.
Auckland Grammar accepted 95 from 520 applicants for an 18% acceptance rate.
North Shore schools Westlake Boys’ and Westlake Girls’ had better odds for out-of-zone parents.
They accepted almost 200 out-of-zone students each at an acceptance rate of between 30% and 40%.
Selwyn College in the city’s east accepted 60 students, or 34% of out-of-zone applicants.
Despite accepting more out-of-zone students than other surveyed schools, the wait lists at both Westlake Girls’ and Boys’ high schools had grown since last year.
Westlake Girls’ wait list was now up 79, jumping from 231 this time last year to 310 for 2026.
Westlake Boys’ list was now 460 – up from 410.
Nearly all schools reported in-zone enrolments being up.
Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O’Connor said the school was facing “considerable growth”.
The number of families moving into its zone grew by 130 last year and will likely increase more in 2026, he said.
Mt Albert Grammar faced a projected 16% jump in Year 9 numbers next year, while Epsom Girls’ said it had seen a “significant increase”.
The strain also prompted some principals to call for a deeper reflection on why parents were so desperate to get into certain schools.
Steven Hargreaves of Macleans College questioned whether the driver was linked to school philosophy.
“I wonder if there is a story looking at why some schools have waiting lists or have closed some enrolment categories, and others have empty rooms.”
Drumm echoed this, asking why some families didn’t want to attend their local school.
“Some of the recent positioning by schools around support (or otherwise) for the proposed changes to NCEA may provide an indication of the types of schooling that parents are seeking for their sons and daughters.”