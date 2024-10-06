Advertisement
Mt Albert Grammar, Auckland Grammar, Epsom Girls: 25 years of schools’ student growth revealed

Student numbers are growing fast in many Auckland schools. Illustration / Paul Slater

  • Student numbers have boomed at Auckland schools in the past 25 years from record immigration and housing development - track your Auckland school’s growth using the Herald’s interactive below.
  • One principal predicts the trend to mega-schools of 3000 pupils will continue as expanding current schools is cheaper than building new ones.
  • Some Auckland schools are growing more than five times faster than the national average.

Mt Albert Grammar sits on the same Auckland school grounds as it did 25 years ago.

Yet it now bustles with twice as many students each day than it did two decades ago, leaving its headmaster struggling to find classroom space and asking how big it can get before

