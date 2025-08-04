Advertisement
NCEA scrapped: Will new NZ Certificate of Education fix ‘tarnished’ system?

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

PPTA President Chris Abercrombie talks about the impact of Government's decision to replace NCEA. Video / Herald NOW

The decision to axe New Zealand’s “damaged” and “tarnished” NCEA has been lauded as “good news for the country” by some principals, while others hope it isn’t political theatre done merely for show.

The Government shake-up proposes that NCEA is replaced with a new qualification focused on English and maths

