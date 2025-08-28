Advertisement
Schools fear being swamped by students under Auckland high rise housing plan

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
PPTA President Chris Abercrombie talks about the impact of Government's decision to replace NCEA. Video / Herald NOW

Auckland schools warn they risk being swamped with thousands of new students without the necessary classrooms after authorities revealed high-rise apartments up to 15 storeys could be built in some school zones.

The Auckland Council this week unveiled a plan to build two million more homes by allowing bigger buildings

