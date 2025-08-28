Auckland schools warn they risk being swamped with thousands of new students without the necessary classrooms after authorities revealed high-rise apartments up to 15 storeys could be built in some school zones.
The Auckland Council this week unveiled a plan to build two million more homes by allowing bigger buildingsnear train stations and transport hubs, and greater intensification across much of the city.
Councillors said they were strong-armed into the changes by members of Parliament keen to see houses built at pace.
School principals now fear a rush to haphazard development could leave students without adequate classroom facilities as rolls swell.
Manurewa High School principal Pete Jones said his school was already short at least 11 classrooms and also in need of refurbishment. He said the school’s development masterplan had been put on hold.
The Coalition Government recently passed legislation directing councils across the country to make room for more housing.
While the Auckland Council’s Unitary Plan had allowed for 900,000 new homes, the Government demanded councillors more than double that capacity.
But council density plans, unveiled this week, have sparked concerns in some quarters that growth could outstrip infrastructure and lead to crowded roads, new homes without water connections and crammed schools.
Education Minister Erica Stanford announced in July the Government would spend $120 million building new Auckland classrooms to cater for 3000 extra students and that two new schools would be built in the city’s south.
But many principals fear the measures don’t go far enough.
The country’s biggest school, Rangitoto College, announced earlier this year that for the first time it would not be accepting students living outside its allocated zone.
Other schools have signalled similar restrictions in response to rising demand.
In Manurewa, Jones said his school previously signed off on a development master plan. But with the change of government, the school was instead told to look for cheaper alternatives.