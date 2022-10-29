Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Will another marine heatwave drive snapper south?

Jamie Morton
By
5 mins to read
Once considered a North Island fish, snapper have been increasingly seen in colder waters to the south of New Zealand. Photo / Ben Knight

Once considered a North Island fish, snapper have been increasingly seen in colder waters to the south of New Zealand. Photo / Ben Knight

With another "marine heatwave" looming, scientists will be watching out for strange trends among New Zealand's key fisheries this summer.

Niwa's latest forecasts suggest sea surface temperatures stretching between Tasmania and the Chatham Islands could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand