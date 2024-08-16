Advertisement
Wildfires rage across Turkey, threaten sacred Anzac Cove

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A forest fire erupted in Goynuk, Bolu province, Turkey, prompting air and ground interventions. Two villages were evacuated as smoke drifted to Eskisehir. Video / TR

Severe wildfires are currently spreading across southern Turkey and may reach Anzac Cove, the burial site of thousands of Australian and New Zealand soldiers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a press conference alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, “Our thoughts today are also with our friends in Terkey. We understand there are efforts underway to control fires that are burning on the Gallipoli Peninsula”.

“Gallipoli is, of course, sacred ground to both of our countries.”

“Eighteen thousand were wounded during the campaign. And there were more than 7200 Australians buried in cemeteries or listed as missing there,” Albanese said.

Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Karacabey shared drone footage online, showing firefighters and helicopters fighting towering smoke.

He said firefighters were intervening non-stop from land and air to bring the forest fire in Eceabat, Çanakkale under control.

“Let’s be careful to prevent other fires in these days when the risk of fire increases due to extraordinary weather conditions.”

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı said 1,413 firefighters - supported by 14 planes, 31 helicopters and 265 land vehicles - had been dispatched to control another fire in Manisa, 300 kilometres from the Gallipoli site.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Stuff they were monitoring the situation closely and their team in Ankara is in contact with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to understand the impact of the fire.

According to 7News Australia, fire-fighting operations were nearing Lone Pine Cemetery which commemorates nearly 5000 Australian and New Zealand servicemen.

For eight months during the Gallipoli campaign in 1915, Australian and New Zealand troops fought alongside British, Irish, French, Indian and Newfoundland soldiers trying to take the peninsula.

By the time the campaign ended, more than 130,000 men had died, including 2779 New Zealanders.


