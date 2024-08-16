Wildfires rage across Turkey, threaten sacred Anzac Cove

A forest fire erupted in Goynuk, Bolu province, Turkey, prompting air and ground interventions. Two villages were evacuated as smoke drifted to Eskisehir. Video / TR

Severe wildfires are currently spreading across southern Turkey and may reach Anzac Cove, the burial site of thousands of Australian and New Zealand soldiers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a press conference alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, “Our thoughts today are also with our friends in Terkey. We understand there are efforts underway to control fires that are burning on the Gallipoli Peninsula”.

“Gallipoli is, of course, sacred ground to both of our countries.”

“Eighteen thousand were wounded during the campaign. And there were more than 7200 Australians buried in cemeteries or listed as missing there,” Albanese said.

Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Karacabey shared drone footage online, showing firefighters and helicopters fighting towering smoke.