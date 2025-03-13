“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in some areas,” McClay said.
It came after Auckland went on drought alert with ongoing dry weather pushing the levels of the region’s dams down.
Aucklanders have been asked to take showers under four minutes long, use a trigger nozzle on hoses while watering gardens, limit playing in sprinklers and use water pistols, balloons or small paddling pools instead, and limit watering gardens to early morning or late evening.
