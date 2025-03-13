“These include the Māngere Mountain fire, the spate of fires at Port Waikato, and others just in the past week which needed multiple fire crews to get them safely under control.

Dozens of firefighters were sent to help put out a fire on Māngere Mountain in South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

“We know 97% of New Zealand’s wildfires are caused by people. These fires threaten our safety, property, environment and wildlife - and they are preventable.”

Devlin also urged people to be mindful of the dry conditions and to avoid activities that can generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

This includes welding, grinding, chainsawing or mowing the lawn while the region is so dry.

“Even parking a hot car on dry grass has the potential to start a devastating wildfire.”

Devlin said anyone wanting to check the fire restrictions in their area can use this website and enter their location.

“You’ll find specific advice for your area and the current conditions, and guidance around fire safety.”

Last week, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers.

“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in some areas,” McClay said.

It came after Auckland went on drought alert with ongoing dry weather pushing the levels of the region’s dams down.

Aucklanders have been asked to take showers under four minutes long, use a trigger nozzle on hoses while watering gardens, limit playing in sprinklers and use water pistols, balloons or small paddling pools instead, and limit watering gardens to early morning or late evening.

