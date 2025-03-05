Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police investigate seven suspicious scrub fires in rural areas south of Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Zelensky wants US talks, prison gangs take over, and Auckland traffic costs $2.6B.

Police are investigating seven separate suspicious fires in rural areas south of Auckland since the beginning of the year.

No arrests have been made at this stage and police said investigators were keeping an open mind as to whether the scrub fires – the most recent of which occurred yesterday – across Port Waikato and Tuakau are linked.

“Police are working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to understand the scope of the series of fires,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor.

“We will consider all investigative opportunities to hold those responsible to account. At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether these fires are linked or not.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Taylor said it was fortunate there had been no injuries or loss of life as a result of the fires.

“The dry weather, and at times proximity to the Port Waikato township, causes significant concern and risk for the township.”

He said the fires occurred on January 11, February 9, February 17, February 26, twice on February 27 and March 4.

No arrests had been made at this stage of the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone with information about those involved or who have witnessed suspicious activity around the time fires occurred is urged to report it to police via the 105 phone service using the reference number 250227/2905.

“If you see any suspicious activity occurring, please call police on 111,” Taylor said.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand