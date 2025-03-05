Zelensky wants US talks, prison gangs take over, and Auckland traffic costs $2.6B.

Police are investigating seven separate suspicious fires in rural areas south of Auckland since the beginning of the year.

No arrests have been made at this stage and police said investigators were keeping an open mind as to whether the scrub fires – the most recent of which occurred yesterday – across Port Waikato and Tuakau are linked.

“Police are working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to understand the scope of the series of fires,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor.

“We will consider all investigative opportunities to hold those responsible to account. At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether these fires are linked or not.”