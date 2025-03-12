More water restrictions are likely across the Far North as drought conditions worsen and water moisture levels continue to fall.
Far North District Council said despite cooling autumn temperatures, river and soil moisture levels continue to fall across Northland after a drought was officially declared in the region on Friday.
Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers across the country.
McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Paterson said the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas. Agriculture Minister Todd McClay also classified the Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman regions as experiencing drought conditions.
Northland has now had eight droughts declared for all or parts of the region in the past 20 years.