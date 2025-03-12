Advertisement
More Far North water restrictions possible as drought bites

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

More water restrictions are likely across the Far North as drought conditions worsen and water moisture levels continue to fall.

Far North District Council said despite cooling autumn temperatures, river and soil moisture levels continue to fall across Northland after a drought was officially declared in the region on Friday.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers across the country.

McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Paterson said the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas. Agriculture Minister Todd McClay also classified the Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman regions as experiencing drought conditions.

Northland has now had eight droughts declared for all or parts of the region in the past 20 years.

The situation is so bad that a total fire ban has also been declared for the whole of Northland.

The drought declaration opens up government funding to help rural communities.

FNDC is urging people to conserve water as much as possible to help ease the situation.

The council said with little rain forecast, water restrictions will remain in place in five of the Far North’s eight water supplies. Both Hokianga supplies – Ōpononi-Ōmāpere and Ōmanaia-Rāwene – currently have Level 3 water restrictions banning the use of hoses, outdoor sprinklers and irrigation systems and there is a risk that these could be raised to Level 4 for Ōpononi-Ōmāpere. Level 4 is the highest restriction level and limits customers to essential water use only - cooking, drinking and washing.

The council said strong daytime demand is a key factor in Ōpononi-Ōmāpere even though the holiday season is over, and students have returned to school. In response, contractors in the Hokianga are focused on looking for leaks and repairing those reported by residents, while council staff are discussing how to reduce water use with commercial consumers.

Water consumption remains high across the district with all council water treatment plants running at or near capacity. Despite calls for residents and visitors to conserve water, there have been numerous reports of swimming pools being filled and people washing cars and boats where water restrictions are in place.

Level 2 water restrictions – which ban the use of outdoor sprinklers or irrigation systems – currently apply to Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kerikeri-Waipapa and Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi.

Kaitāia, Kaikohe-Ngāwhā and Ōkaihau remain at Level 1, where no restrictions apply but customers are encouraged to use water sensibly.

All Far North residents and visitors are asked to continue to be mindful of their water use and to report any water leaks by calling 0800 920 029.

