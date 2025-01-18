At its peak, more than 50 firefighters were battling the 3ha blaze, which also sparked an emergency mobile alert for some nearby residents and a smoke advisory for people as far west as Piha.
The blaze was thought to have been caused by a bonfire and a fire boss has called on the public to take care, with a restricted fire season in place and high winds expected over the next few days.
Smoke from a large fire on Māngere Mountain overnight has drifted as far west as Piha, prompting a warning from Waitemāta Fire and Emergency this morning.
Dozens of firefighters spent hours battling the 3ha vegetation fire on the South Auckland maunga. It was almost completely contained before dawn.
The impact of the fire went far beyond just nearby residents, who received an early-morning emergency mobile alert about the incident, but also affected people up to 40km to the west.
“A fire on Māngere Mountain overnight, coupled with an easterly wind, has pushed smoke over western Auckland as far as Piha,” Waitematā Fire and Emergency wrote on Facebook this morning as part of a “smoke advisory”.
