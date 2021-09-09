Wild weather: Wellington residents brace for gale-force winds, massive swells

Rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are on the way. File photo / Bevan Conley

Rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are on the way. File photo / Bevan Conley

A Kapiti coast councillor is begging residents to respect the strong wind warning and chaotic weather conditions by staying away from the region's coastline.

James Jefferson, the Kapiti Coast District Council group manager for regulatory services, told The Herald the weather is "pretty wild".

"There's an increased risk of swell, inundation across the road and swells of up to four and a half metres."

He says the wind has been vicious and he half expected "the roof to go" in the early hours of this morning.

Wellington residents are bracing themselves as gale-force winds tear across the capital.

MetService issued the capital with a strong wind warning which will last until 7pm today, and Jefferson says people need to respect the conditions.

⚡⚡⚡



1107 strikes picked up on the network in the last 24 hours.



Thunderstorm risk covers a lot of the country today https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd



Strong gusts and hail may accompany these thunderstorms. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/2jRYdRfeeM — MetService (@MetService) September 9, 2021

"As attractive as some people might find it to go down to the coast, my plea is that people stay away because it is wild out there and no good will come of it. Just pop on the traffic cameras and have a look, but stay away from the beach please."

Heavy swells could flood State Highway 1 between Paekakariki and Pukerua Bay.

Waka Kotahi NZTA will be monitoring the situation to see if traffic will need to be diverted

Since midnight, Fire and Emergency have attended 16 incidents related to the severe Northwest gales pounding the region. Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Mike Wanoa says these have included power lines and trees coming down on roads and roofs lifting off buildings.

Moving into the evening, the strong winds are expected to abate slightly but will likely be replaced by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is expected in northern Wellington where 10mm to 15mm is forecast per hour.

Need to watch for damaging wind gusts tonight & tomorrow for parts of the country.



Here's our high-resolution wind gust forecast for the lower North Island, including the Wellington area.



The highest gusts are likely over higher terrain. Strong winds will continue into Friday. pic.twitter.com/YZX21yI2OG — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 8, 2021

The storms will also affect places further south such as Buller and Nelson.

It comes as severe weather batters the South Island, causing power outages and fires across the island.

Emergency services are battling several fires across the South Island caused by downed powerlines and strong winds are fanning the flames.

As of 6.30am, Fire and Emergency had about 30 crews responding to about 10 wildfires from South Canterbury to Hurunui, Southern Communications Centre shift manager Kevin Barbara said.

According to Orion, about 2700 Canterbury homes are without power as the gale-force winds continue to tear across the region.

"Damaging gales" in the Canterbury high country are due to continue till 11am with gusts up to 140km/h, according to MetService.

Strong gales are also expected around Christchurch.