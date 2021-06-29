Wild weather: Large waves bashing Wellington's coastline heaviest tonight, snow closing roads

Snow falling at Queenstown Airport on Monday night. Video / Supplied

Wellingtonians are being warned to brace for eight-metre-high swells and snow this evening, as the wild weather worsens.

The huge swells lashing Greater Wellington's coastline are expected to be at their heaviest about 9pm tonight.

Exposed coastlines are likely to see overtopping waves causing damage to property, deposition of debris, driftwood, sand and gravel, making access difficult or dangerous and possible road closures, Metservice warns.

An antarctic blast has descended on much of the country, bringing bitterly cold temperatures, heavy rain, hail and even snow in the Bay of Plenty.

Snow flurries are falling in Mamaku and power is out to hundreds of customers in the Mamaku and Hamurana area.

Mamaku School principal Garry Veysi said there was a snow flurry on the school grounds at around 11.30am.

Excited students were released from class to play in the snow, he said.

Twelve Air New Zealand flights in the South Island have been cancelled today and some delayed, including in Invercargill, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Snow has closed State Highway Two, between Gisborne and Wairoa. No detour is available and drivers are urged to delay travel.

A number of roads are closed in the South Island and drivers are urged to take "extreme caution" due to ice.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Napier-Taupo Road, Desert Rd and Remutaka Hill Rd. A heavy snow watch is in place for Taihape, the Tararua Range, Canterbury and Marlborough.

Meanwhile wind is toppling trees in Auckland.

A tree blown over by strong winds on Ararimu Road, south of Auckland. Photo / John O'Leary

The country's coastline is at risk of enormous and dangerous swells, possible flooding and erosion, MetService said.

The greatest impact is likely to be on Wellington, with a very present threat to property.

Large waves are expected in the inner harbour area, Petone and Eastbourne, but the south coast is set to be hit the hardest.

This video by Conrad Conrad Vaka-Vivili shows what the combination of large swell & high tide meant for exposed parts of the road to Eastbourne this morning. Even greater inundation is forecast during this evening's high tide so be safe & prepared for potential road closures. ^AC pic.twitter.com/oS2kPiGL40 — MetService (@MetService) June 29, 2021

Snow in the capital has already reached sea level this afternoon, but is expected to affect Remutaka Hill, State Highway 2, through to this evening.

Up to 8cm of snow may settle near the summit of State Highway 2.

Sea level snow at @niwa_nz's Greta Point, Wellington campus! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7QwdNxBczv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 29, 2021

People heading home tonight should keep an eye on public transport updates, with a number of ferries, buses and flights being cancelled or delayed.

Temperatures are mostly in the mid-single digits for much of New Zealand but it will feel much colder due to the wind-chill effect, MetService said.

UPDATE 1PM, TUE 29 JUN

SH2 Remutaka Hill is still open with snow forecast to continue falling through until 9pm tonight, Tue 29 Jun. Contractors are on-site monitoring, sweeping, & treating the road. Please take extra care & drive to the winter conditions. https://t.co/J2WO5NJbpL pic.twitter.com/P0LJlNJ7OU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) June 29, 2021

Snow flurries and icy showers are now peppering suburbs from Karori through to Broadmeadows, as the bitterly cold polar blast lashes the bottom half of the North Island.

An ice-laced wind straight off the southern continent is sending temperatures in the capital plunging below zero.

Wellingtonians are being urged to prepare for possible evacuations and to leave their home at short notice.

Civil defence reiterated a warning to stay out of the water after two kayakers feared missing in Wellington harbour were found 22km away after a search was mounted in mountainous seas off Wellington's south coast.

An extensive hunt on sea, land and air was earlier launched for the two men who had been seen in trouble off Wellington's coast at Seatoun.

The pair were found safe in Petone.

Huges waves breaking on Wellington's South coast are expected to worsen tonight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The southerly swell is expected to reach 6m on Tuesday evening, with the highest risk period coinciding with high tide at 8.24am and 8.54pm.

By Wednesday night the swell is likely to ease to around 4m.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines warned today's waves could be damaging to low-lying properties and roads. People in the area are urged to stay out of the water and be prepared to leave their properties if they are at risk.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said the impact of today's morning high tide could be similar to what was experienced in Ōwhiro Bay in April last year when 6m waves battered roads and flooded properties.

The agency said people who lived in homes that had been impacted by past swells and storm events should be prepared for these potential impacts again.