The wild weather has led to a series of road accidents, speed limits were reduced on the Harbour Bridge as a precaution. Video / NZ Herald

Heavy rain and strong winds are battering the North Island, flooding highways and damaging buildings.

The Kaeo River in the Far North, which is prone to flooding, has spilled onto State Highway 10 after heavy rainfall. A webcam of the river shows the water level is at almost 3.5 metres.

Schools are closed, thousands are without power and roads have been affected by flooding and slips across Northland.

The river at Kaeo has overflowed onto State Highway 10. Photo / Northland Regional Council

However, the worst rainfall is still yet to come. MetService predicted peak rainfall intensities of 15 to 20mm per hour this afternoon and evening in Northland.

Here's our updated Severe Weather Map this morning. Of note, eastern parts of the South Island including Canterbury, North Otago and Dunedin now added to Heavy Rain Watch/Warning. Full details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/BIVU84w1aB — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

In Auckland, the wild weather led to a series of road accidents during the morning commute, including a car rolling on the Southern Motorway. Speed limits were reduced on the Harbour Bridge as a precaution.

UPDATE 10:35AM

Three lanes north are now available, with delays easing northbound through the Spaghetti Jctn area. Four lanes remain open southbound, with no delays. Wind gusts continue with speed restrictions in place. Take extra care and allow extra time. ^TP https://t.co/QDoCCpTUZv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 24, 2022

Strong winds under the Auckland Harbour Bridges this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Emergency services closed Halsey St in Wynyard Quarter after high winds appeared to damage panels on the outside of the Park Hyatt Hotel.

A worker tries to secure a panel on the outside of the Park Hyatt Hotel on Halsey St in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Winds of up to 120km/h were whipping up the Waitematā Harbour. Photographs showed a yacht sinking in Sulphur Beach in Northcote.

The new "rainmaker" weather event arrived overnight, bringing heavy rain and gale-force wind warnings for many of the North Island.

Heavy rain is falling across Auckland, Northland and other North Island areas this morning as the tropical low-pressure system moves in.

Here's an image showing the rainfall accumulations over Northland and Auckland over the past 24 hours. About 100mm in eastern parts of Northland. Less recorded around Auckland so far but more coming throughout the day. https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz for your forecast pic.twitter.com/qynTCghmxA — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

The wild weather will move south as the day progresses, with heavy rain warnings and watches in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Mt Taranaki, Tasman and Marlborough.

MetService said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, surface flooding was possible, and driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles.

There were also warnings of gale-force winds on the Hauraki Gulf this evening. Winds could reach 130km/h.

Att. Aucklanders

Latest Euro high resolution modelling is projecting a NE wind running at 65 to 70 knots (120 to 130km/h) 1.5km above the surface this evening. These winds can mix downward to the surface as wind gusts. Prepare accordingly. MetService Orange wind warning in place. pic.twitter.com/D5fs4FT37e — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) July 24, 2022

Just after 6am, Auckland Transport issued an alert that all Gulf Harbour ferry services will be replaced by bus and shuttle services today due to weather conditions.

The rest of the country is set for a wet few days, with rain and wind forecast for most areas.

The low and its associated fronts are expected to continue south until Thursday.