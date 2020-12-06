Wild weather causes damage near the capital

Crews are at the scene at Middleton Rd now and diversions are in place. Photo / Supplied

A large tree has fallen near Johnsonville and is blocking both sides of a road.

The Wellington City Council callout team are on site at Middleton Rd just north of Churton Drive and Fire and Emergency was in attendance but has now left.

A council spokesperson said diversions are in place and no other major incidents have been reported at this stage.

The wet, windy weather today has forced the cancellation of two harbour ferry sailings this morning.

The 8.55am service from Queens Wharf isn't running, nor the 9.20am sailing from Days Bay.

Metlink says all other sailings are running to schedule.

Metlink has a heavy rain watch in place for Wellington and a strong rain warning in place for the Tararua range.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

Residents are encouraged to report any issues so they can be attended to.