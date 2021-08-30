Wild storm lashes Auckland, evacuations underway as homes flooded

Twelve-year-old Eloise Maingay of Stonefields captured some impressive lightning strikes to the Sky Tower on Monday evening as wild weather set in across Auckland. Video / Eloise Maingay / Supplied

Residents are being evacuated in parts of West Auckland as wild weather causes extensive flooding in some parts of the city.

A witness told the Herald numerous homes were flooded in and around Birdwood Rd in Swanson and cars were being swept down the road.

"Houses are underwater, cars are flooded and kids are being plucked from their homes in their pajamas."

The witness said emergency services were out trying to help people and it's understood at least one home is at risk of collapsing.

He saw one man carrying two children through shoulder-height flood waters.

Another man and his wife were fleeing with one bag of belongings, all they had time to grab as the water rose through their home.

"It is just absolutely teeming down, the rain is just driving so hard."

The flooding comes after the Auckland region saw about 400 lightning strikes over a roughly three-hour period Monday evening - putting on a light show for two days in a row.

While some areas are more prone to thunder and lightning than others, it's unusual anywhere in New Zealand to see lightning and thunder two days in a row, said MetService forecaster Allister Gorman.

"We usually share them around more," he said.

Residents in and around Kumeu have also reporting flooding and a family in Whenuapai said the gusts were so strong their trampoline was blown over.

A car in floodwaters in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Most of the Auckland thunderstorms on Monday were around Helensville and Kaipara Harbour.

"The Auckland area is under a moderate risk of thunder storms until tomorrow morning," but it's unlikely to compare to last night's spectacular show, Gorman said. "Probably most of the action this evening has been east of Great Barrier Island, we away from Auckland."

Most of the lightning strikes will tend to be over the sea at night because the water retains more warmth, meaning that those who live along the coast will likely see more, he added.

This photo taken at Green Bat shows a lit up night sky. Photo / Supplied

The region remains under a heavy rain watch due to a slow-moving front, meaning people should be wary while travelling or if in flood-prone areas. While not all areas will be hit by heavy rain, it remains a possibility.

7:30pm: Why the gusty winds, thunderstorms and heavy downpours in parts of #Auckland tonight? It's all thanks to a low that came from #Sydney.



Pft, and it didn't even quarantine for 14 days... pic.twitter.com/qf0Z50AWij — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) August 30, 2021

Kia ora Aucklanders,

The team at @MetService have issued a Heavy Rain Watch for Auckland, with a band of heavy rain rolling across the Auckland region from this afternoon through to tomorrow 🌧

For all the latest info from MetService, click here: https://t.co/O2fJxxk0fE ^DP https://t.co/9bGry5Q5NS — Auckland CDEM (@AucklandCDEM) August 30, 2021

"There is some uncertainty as to exactly where the heaviest rain will fall, but rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria in the vicinity of this rain-band," MetService has warned on its website.

The thunderstorms are expected to move north towards Cape Reinga on Tuesday. Photo / Eloise Maingay

The thunderstorms are expected to move north towards Cape Reinga on Tuesday, possibly leaving New Zealand by Wednesday, Gorman said.