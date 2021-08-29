Thunder, lightning and hail in Auckland and Northland this afternoon

Michelle Robson captured this lightning strike in Devonport.

Auckland has been hit by spectacular thunderstorms this afternoon with residents reporting lightning and hail.

And it's expected to continue for the upper North Island with a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland and Northland which is expected to lift at 7pm.

Metservice forcaster Gerard Bellam said Aucklanders can expect an afternoon filled with thunder, heavy rain, lightning and hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Auckland and Northland this afternoon. Be prepared for localised downpours and hail. Details here https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw ^SG pic.twitter.com/lUpLVloyAp — MetService (@MetService) August 29, 2021

The forcaster predicted downpours of 25 to 35 mm/h and possibly hail.

The amount of rain expected could possibly cause surface and/or flash flooding especially in low-lying areas.

Geoff Cooper snapped this rainbow in Orewa.

One Grey Lynn resident described the weather as "torrential downpours, thunder and lightning" just before 3pm.

@MetService Strong and loud thunderstorms heard through main Northshore area. Was muggy this morning, winds picking up now and can be heard. — Kayke (@Kayke777) August 29, 2021

Residents in West Auckland said about they same time they heard thunder but were waiting for rain.

"Thunderstorms around those two regions may be severe and maybe some hail," Bellam said.

Thunderstorms in the north. Red circles and crosses show recent lightning strikes. There is also a risk of thunderstorms tomorrow for Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel Peninsula. See the thunderstorm outlook for more details https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^SG pic.twitter.com/speNCcEOBO — MetService (@MetService) August 29, 2021

The Gisborne and Taranaki regions experienced some thunderstorms earlier today.

There's a lot of shower activity and big active thunderstorms in the Kaipara region.

However Bellam said some regions in the upper north Island may experience more heavy rain and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon alongside some muggy weather.