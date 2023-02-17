Murray Horsfield has been missing since Monday after going hunting in Otago's Dart River catchment north of Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

The wife of a missing hunter is appealing for help to find her much-loved husband, Murray Horsfield.

The experienced hunter has been missing in Otago, near Glenorchy, north of Queenstown, since Monday.

Police and LandSAR volunteers have spent the past two days looking for him.

Horsfield was last seen at the weekend when going hunting in the Dart River catchment.

He was wearing camouflage clothing and carrying an olive-green pack.

His wife Teana said he is a very “capable” hunter.

“But he has been missing since Monday and we need your help.”

She asked anyone who had seen him to contact the police.

“He is so loved, and we are searching hard to have him home safely,” she said.

Teana thanked the Australian and New Zealand hunting community and her family’s military friends, who were travelling from Australia to assist in the search.

“I am eternally grateful,” she said.

“A big thank you to LandSAR, police, the amazing volunteers and everyone else who has reached out to help so far.”

Police ask anyone who believes they have sighted, or know someone who has sighted Murray, to report the sighting by calling 105 and quoting event number P053644123.



