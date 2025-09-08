Advertisement
Why Tom Phillips is no hero: ‘A dad who loves his kids doesn’t put them in harm’s way’ - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge says Tom Phillips is no hero.
Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host and the host of Herald NOW.
THE FACTS

  • After four years on the run with his three children, fugitive Tom Phillips was shot dead by police yesterday morning.
  • One child was found with Phillips at the time of the shooting, while the remaining two missing children were found at a campsite yesterday afternoon.
  • Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has tough words for anyone supporting Phillips, saying “he’s not a hero”.

Tom Phillips is no hero in my eyes.

It’s brutal but I think he brought this whole thing on himself. Yes, he was killed and that is a very hard and sad fact his kids are going to have to live with for the rest of their lives.

