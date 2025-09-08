Marokopa children found after Tom Phillips killed in police shooting

Police have been desperately searching for the remaining children since Phillips was killed.

Children found safe at ‘very remote’ campsite

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jill Rogers said the remaining children were found soon after 4.30pm this afternoon.

They were found at a campsite not far from the Te Anga and Waipuna Rds intersection.

Rogers confirmed the children were found well and uninjured, and are now being taken for medical checks.

Rogers said police “safely engaged” with the children.

She said they have been cooperative.

The campsite was very remote, she said, and it took police staff some time to get to it.

Police found the campsite after getting information that led them there earlier in the day. Rogers said the child found with the quad bike had given information that had been crucial for police to find their siblings.

“They will have medical examinations today and we will work very closely with our partners at Oranga Tamariki to ensure that they receive all of the support that they require at this very difficult time,” Rogers said.

Rogers would not confirm which of Phillips’ three children was with Phillips in the early hours of the morning.

Police have not detailed how the child reacted during the stand-off, and would not confirm or deny whether the child fired any shots.

Mother of missing Marokopa kids relieved

Earlier today, the mother of Phillips’ children said the news of his death has brought a “wave of complex emotions”.

Cat told RNZ she was looking forward to seeing her children.

“We are deeply relieved that for our tamariki this ordeal has come to an end,” Cat said.

“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care.

“At the same time, we are saddened by how events unfolded today. Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.”

Maverick Phillips, Jayda Phillips and Ember Phillips with their mother Cat. Photo / Supplied / NZH

“As a whānau, we are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki.

“They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment,” she said.

What led to Tom Phillips’ death?

Police fatally shot Phillips after a confrontation following a burglary at a shop in Waitomo today.

About 2.30am today, police said they were called by a member of the public to a burglary at a commercial address in Piopio.

The caller described two people breaking into a supply store – a male figure wearing a head torch and farm gear, and a shorter person, also wearing a head torch.

After loading a quad bike with items, they left at about 2.45am and travelled north.

Based on the descriptions provided, police said they believed the man was likely to be Tom Phillips.

Police then set spikes at the intersection of Te Anga and Waipuna Rds, about 3.20am.

Police assistant commissioner Jill Rogers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Several minutes later, the quad bike ran over the spikes, and came to a stop shortly after.

The man, thought to be Phillips fired multiple shots at the first attending police officer as he exited his vehicle at the scene.

The shots struck the officer in the head and shoulder.

A second police unit was immediately on the scene, and police fired at the armed man.

Police said they provided first aid but Phillips died at the scene.

