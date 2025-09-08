Advertisement
Marokopa children found after Tom Phillips killed in police shooting

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
BREAKING: Child Psychologist talks about effects this will have on Tom Phillips' children. Video / NZ Herald

Two of the missing Marokopa children who were set to face a cold night in the Waikato bush alone have finally been found after a desperate search.

Police confirmed the children were found alone in a very remote campsite, roughly 2km from the location where their Tom Phillips died.

