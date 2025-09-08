Marokopa children found after Tom Phillips killed in police shooting

Two of the missing Marokopa children who were set to face a cold night in the Waikato bush alone have finally been found after a desperate search.
Police confirmed the children were found alone in a very remote campsite, roughly 2km from the location where their Tom Phillips died.
Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, were in hiding for three years in the rugged Waikato backcountry with their fugitive father before things came to a dramatic head early this morning.
Phillips was finally cornered on a quad bike with one of his children following a burglary at a farm supplies store in Piopio early this morning. The incident escalated into an armed stand-off with police, which ended in his death. A police officer was also critically injured
One of Phillips’ children was at the scene this morning and was uninjured during the confrontation.
Rogers confirmed the children were found well and uninjured, and are now being taken for medical checks.
Rogers said police “safely engaged” with the children.
She said they have been cooperative.
The campsite was very remote, she said, and it took police staff some time to get to it.
Police found the campsite after getting information that led them there earlier in the day. Rogers said the child found with the quad bike had given information that had been crucial for police to find their siblings.
“They will have medical examinations today and we will work very closely with our partners at Oranga Tamariki to ensure that they receive all of the support that they require at this very difficult time,” Rogers said.
Rogers would not confirm which of Phillips’ three children was with Phillips in the early hours of the morning.
Police have not detailed how the child reacted during the stand-off, and would not confirm or deny whether the child fired any shots.
Mother of missing Marokopa kids relieved
Earlier today, the mother of Phillips’ children said the news of his death has brought a “wave of complex emotions”.
Cat told RNZ she was looking forward to seeing her children.