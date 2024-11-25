Central to the case for selling the council’s stake in the airport was its href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/tory-whanaus-airport-share-sale-at-risk-all-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-crucial-vote/JXJDCM3ENRHVZDGHWWUZNXFUQA/" target="_self">$2.6 billion underinsurance problem.
This scenario does not currently include surge demand.
There has also been work to improve council data sets to increase the level of detail in the modelling.
This has resulted in the overall insurance gap being reduced, including $80m from Three Waters assets.
“That’s largely because those assets are dispersed across the city. They’re not necessarily in one place where an earthquake would have intensity, so you’d expect the damage to those assets to be less affected in certain places,” Reeves said.
A decreased risk to the transport portfolio shaved off $147m.
A further $400m came off the council’s building portfolio. The council has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in building resilience, whether that’s high-quality new builds like the Tākina exhibition and convention centre or earthquake-strengthening the Town Hall and Central Library.
The council has also successfully secured an additional $120m of insurance by being more transparent with the market about the risks it was facing and what it was doing about them.
However, Reeves said the worst-case scenario modelling was still useful for understanding potential risks the council faced.
Her advice remained the same in the wake of the failed airport shares sale, regardless of the change in underinsurance: the council needs to create $500m of debt headroom.
“There will not be sufficient overall headroom to completely mitigate this risk, either at $1.8b or $2.6b. Therefore, the reduction of the underinsurance risk based on updated modelling does not impact [council] officers’ recommendations,” she said.
This headroom and the ability to borrow above the council’s self-imposed debt-to-revenue limit of 225% up to 280% gives the council a total headroom of about $1b to respond to a major event such as an earthquake.
City councillors will meet today to debate which community projects they will cut to create this $500m of debt headroom.
Mayor Tory Whanau has previously revealed which projects she has asked for advice on reducing, deferring or removing.
Whanau acknowledged some of these projects were strongly supported by their communities.
“We will fully engage and listen to them throughout this process. In reviewing these projects, I am endeavouring to stand by those key principles I set out of not increasing rates, fixing our water and not cutting social housing or critical climate action.”