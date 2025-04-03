Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why I shared Benjamin Doyle’s screenshots and why I am furious at the Greens - Ani O’Brien 

By Ani O'Brien
Other·
6 mins to read

The Greens co-leaders respond to criticisms against MP Benjamin Doyle.
Opinion by Ani O'Brien
Ani O’Brien is political commentator and women’s rights advocate. She worked for then-Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins in 2021 and is on the Free Speech Union Council

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Benjamin Doyle’s use of vulgar language on social media has sparked controversy and criticism.
  • Chlöe Swarbrick faced questions about the Green Party’s vetting process and Doyle’s judgment.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters criticised the Greens and believed the police should investigate.

I was one of the people who drew attention to the screenshots from Green MP Benjamin Doyle’s “BibleBeltBussy” Instagram account last Friday on X.

I am not an outsider to the “rainbow community,” nor am I from the “far right”. I am a lesbian, and although

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand