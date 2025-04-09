Advertisement
Green MP Benjamin Doyle has been the victim of a moral panic - Opinion

By Paul Thistoll
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Green MP Benjamin Doyle entered Parliament from the list last year. Photo / Supplied.

Green MP Benjamin Doyle entered Parliament from the list last year. Photo / Supplied.

Opinion by Paul Thistoll
Paul Thistoll is the head of Countering Hate Speech Aotearoa (CHSA).

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Green MP Benjamin Doyle has faced online abuse, including death threats, over his social media posts.
  • The posts include a photo of Doyle with his child and the word “bussy”, which can have sexual connotations.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has urged the police to investigate but the Green Party says Doyle has done nothing wrong and is the victim of a hate campaign against queer people.

The last fortnight has witnessed what I see as a highly coordinated and targeted attack on Benjamin Doyle’s human rights. In my view, it is an online smear campaign and a textbook example of a group deliberately creating a moral panic. It reminds me of the Christchurch

