Why everyone needs a workplace nemesis

Every morning you go to work with great intentions of doing your job exceptionally, impressing your boss then getting a hefty pay rise and landing the job of your dreams. But then "That Guy" does a better job than you do. Or they have the job you want. Or you have an imaginary competition going on with them … but you don't want them to know about it.



Call it petty, but it might not be a bad thing to hold an innocent grudge against someone at work with the purpose of becoming better at your own job. UK journalist Elle Hunt labels this person as a workplace nemesis, and while you think that might be taking things a bit too far, a nemesis could be a good thing.



Hunt has had a few workplace nemeses in her time. In her essay, Why Everyone Needs a Nemesis: Harnessing Pettiness for Greatness, she says that while having a grudge against someone could be seen as negative, even petty, it could actually improve your performance at work.



"My nemeses are people who I feel connected to or competitive with in some way," she says. "They might have a job I want, and not be very good at it; they might be working in the same area as I am, so I know that we're on each other's radars. There are a range of reasons why I might decide someone is my nemesis, and to be honest it's an ever-evolving portfolio. I don't hang onto any of them for very long lest it turn into a grudge, which defeats the purpose."



Thw word "nemesis" can conjure up some negative connotations, though. So how can a workplace nemesis actually be a good thing?



"I don't think having a nemesis has ever necessarily been a bad thing," says Hunt.



"In Greek mythology, Nemesis was the goddess of retribution – an arbiter of justice, whether it be good or bad. More recently a nemesis has been interpreted as someone whose destiny is intertwined with yours and is out for your downfall, but that ranges from Sherlock Holmes and Professor Moriarty to, at the petty end of the spectrum, Seinfeld and Newman. The key is to wear it lightly and keep it in perspective."



But aren't we supposed to get on with everyone we work with? According to Hunt, there will always be people you don't click with – and that's OK.



"I think it's about accepting that you're not going to get on with everyone you meet – it's an inevitable part of group dynamics – and trying to make the most of it. If you turn that feeling inward, you can use it as a source of motivation, drive, focus or clarity."



The key to a workplace nemesis inspiring you to work better and harder is making sure they don't know about it. Hunt says it's more likely the relationship will turn toxic if they do find out.



"You don't want to spend all your time obsessing over a nemesis; you want to use them as a prompt to work harder or do better. I'm fairly certain none of my nemeses have any idea of how I feel about them, which is how I keep them motivating and clarifying, and not toxic or a potential HR issue."



If someone at work really annoys you, It's OK to be a bit petty and harness your emotions to make your own work performance better. Read everything Elle Hunt has to say about workplace nemeses by downloading Why Everyone Needs a Nemesis: Harnessing Pettiness for Greatness in audiobook or ebook.