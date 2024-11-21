Bacteria Bordetella pertussis, which causes whooping cough. Photo / 123rf

A whooping cough epidemic has been declared across the country, with health authorities urging pregnant mothers to get immunised as soon as possible.

The announcement comes after latest reporting showed spikes of whooping cough cases in May, June, July and another steady increase since September.

A total of 263 cases have been reported in the last four weeks (between October 19 to November 15) - the highest number of cases over a four-week period, to date, this year.

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said a number of countries are experiencing record levels of whooping cough – also known as Pertussis – possibly due to lower infection rates during Covid-19.