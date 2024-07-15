Hendrix John Kahia in the dock of the High Court at Hamilton, where for the third time he's defending charges of murdering Wiremu Birch. Photo / Belinda Feek
Identity will be the key issue of the retrial of a man charged with the murder of Taupō teenager Wiremu Birch 11 years ago.
A jury in the High Court at Hamilton is trying to determine whether Hendrix John Kahia was the person seen lunging towards Birch three times in the dark and stabbing him during a street fight in the early hours of October 11, 2013.
While the crown alleges Kahia is the killer, the defence say Kahia is innocent, and instead claims there’s another man who was there that night and has gone all these years escaping any blame.
While 40 witnesses will be called, a key person will be Birch’s girlfriend, Waimarama Nicoll, who the defence claims has been coerced into changing her story.
She told the jury the Crown had to prove her client was guilty to the very highest standard and asked them to “make sure that [police] have got the right person on trial”.
“Kansas is the person responsible for his death.
“Hendrix Kahia didn’t kill Wiremu Birch and at the end of the trial you will have a pretty good idea who did.”
Given the case was now being heard for a third time, due to errors being made at earlier trials, Justice Brewer told the jury they might have previously heard things about the case in the news but urged them to “forget about it”.
“Because it’s what you hear in this courtroom. It’s your decision.