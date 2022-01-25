Juliana Herrera. Photo / Supplied

Police are still hunting for clues after the suspicious death of a woman in her Christchurch home at the weekend.

Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found dead at her home on Grove Rd in Addington on Saturday night.

A homicide investigation - dubbed Operation Grove - is underway.

So far, police have been tight-lipped about any specifics of Herrera's death and what may have happened in her flat.

No arrests have been made but officers are out speaking to neighbours and residents in the Addington area as they work to establish what happened to the slain woman.

"Juliana's next of kin in Colombia have been notified and are being supported by the New Zealand Police and Victim Support," said Detective Inspector Scott Anderson.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Christchurch on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Police are continuing to examine the scene and expect to be there until the end of the week.

A post-mortem examination was carried out today.

According to Colombian media Herrera was raised in the Meta Department in the centre of the country, and moved to New Zealand 10 years ago.