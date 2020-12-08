Website of the Year

White Island tragedy: The lives cut short when tourism trip ended in disaster

15 minutes to read

Twenty two people died - including 19 tourists and two tour guides - when Whakaari / White Island erupted last December. Photograph / Allessandro Kauffman

Neil Reid
By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

Twenty foreign tourists and two local tour guides died when Whakaari / White Island erupted beneath them on December 9, 2019.

The death toll would have been higher if not for the immediate heroic actions

