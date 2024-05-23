A white heron stands proud. Photo / Roger Smith

Bird enthusiasts from near and far have been flocking to the Waimanu Lagoons at Waikanae Beach to catch a glimpse of an elegant white heron, also known by its Māori name, kotuku.

“This young male bird has made the lagoons its temporary home before it flies south to join the rest of the flock at Okarito on the West Coast of the South Island,” local photographer Roger Smith said.

“The herons only breed in the colony at Okarito, and that is where they can be seen year round.

“Out of breeding season, several of the birds fly elsewhere, spending a few months away at wetland areas all over the country.

A white heron at Waikanae Beach. Photo / Roger Smith

“Because there are only a small number of white herons here in New Zealand, sightings are rare.

“Our white herons are a sub-species of great egrets which are found all over the world, and they are classed as eastern great egrets.”

The white heron at Waimanu Lagoons has become used to being the focus of attention, and allows people to get quite close as it sits preening on the grassy banks of the lagoons, he said.

“Please approach quietly if you want to see it close up and avoid letting dogs get too close.

“It could be here for a few more weeks, so there is plenty of opportunity to have a look at this beautiful New Zealand native bird.”



