“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the building subcommittee team for their unwavering dedication and behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the project to this stage; additionally, we extend our heartfelt thanks to SLSNZ for their generous support, which will play a crucial role in ensuring a safe beach for the Whiritoa community and our visitors.”

Kerr said the club had made presentations to the local community followed by a community and club consultation period where they invited feedback and comments on the project.

“The team is now working with local iwi to gather their feedback and finalising plans with the Hauraki District Council to submit for resource consent.

“In parallel with this we have also been working with various community, sports, and other funding organisations to apply for grants.

“With the significant contribution now received from SLSNZ as a cornerstone funder, we are confident further grants will be made in the near future.”

The proposed design of the new Whiritoa Lifeguard Service facility.

Kerr said the next milestone would be to obtain a resource consent and continue to secure funding grants.

Kerr said the project had a budget of about $5 million and was likely to be completed by the end of 2026.

The SLSNZ survey said Whiritoa’s existing facilities did not meet the needs of the club due to the condition, capacity and layout.

A complete rebuild of the main club building was recommended.

The club recently celebrated its 50th birthday with a feasibility study outlining building options, membership growth, demand and functionality.

The existing clubhouse was built in 1974 and received various additions and repairs over the years.

In terms of coastal erosion and the possibility of storm events, the club would consider options on how to make the new facility relocatable, Kerr said.

“The buy-in from the community is incredibly positive, there has been a lot of excitement and energy.”

Kerr said the club had 540 members, many of them based outside the community.

“The biggest challenge we are facing is funding. We have support from Surf Lifesaving NZ to be the cornerstone funder, but we still require a large amount of additional funding from community and sporting trusts, local council and corporate sponsors.”



