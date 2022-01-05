Voyager 2021 media awards
When supersonic passenger airliner Concorde came to Auckland, New Zealand

6 minutes to read
A British Airways Concorde is escorted by Skyhawks from the Royal New Zealand Air Force No.75 Squadron while flying to New Zealand in April 1986. Photo / RNZAF

Cherie Howie
Cherie Howie

In 1986 Halley's Comet crossed the sky above New Zealand, and a Concorde touched down in Auckland. Kenneth Irons, then a Palmerston North businessman, brought the two together.

It fascinated me that a rock in

