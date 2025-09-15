Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

What will it take for Tom Phillips’ children to reintegrate into society?

Checkpoint
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Police at one of the campsites where Tom Phillips and his children hid for the past four years. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police at one of the campsites where Tom Phillips and his children hid for the past four years. Photo / Dean Purcell

By Checkpoint of RNZ

A psychotherapist says she believes there are potentially cult-like characteristics to the life Tom Phillips created on the run with his children.

Phillips died in a shootout with police in the early morning of September 8 and one of his children was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save