New photos and video captured this morning reveal the conditions fugitive Tom Phillips and his three children have been living in, surprisingly close to a main road.
The Herald has gained first, exclusive media access to one of Phillips’ main hideouts after police removed the cordonlast night. It was, remarkably, only a twenty-minute walk from the main road, and barely twenty seconds from a service vehicle track.
Police have been at the site since Phillips died at nearby Te Anga Rd on Monday.
Phillips was killed in the early hours of Monday after entering into a shootout with police, during which he critically injured an officer.
The standoff brought to a close a four-year ordeal that gripped the attention of the nation and made headlines around the world, after Phillips abducted his three children in 2021 and took them into hiding in the wilderness.
Many details of the case cannot yet be reported due to significant court orders.
Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, are in Oranga Tamariki (OT) custody after being rescued on Monday.
This morning the Herald was able to visit the site - which looks dramatically different from the photos police released earlier this week.