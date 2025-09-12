The standoff brought to a close a four-year ordeal that gripped the attention of the nation and made headlines around the world, after Phillips abducted his three children in 2021 and took them into hiding in the wilderness.

Many details of the case cannot yet be reported due to significant court orders.

Tom Phillips. Photo / Supplied

Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, are in Oranga Tamariki (OT) custody after being rescued on Monday.

This morning the Herald was able to visit the site - which looks dramatically different from the photos police released earlier this week.

Officers in charge of the investigation earlier described the living conditions at the camp as “grim”.

Police provided pictures of the campsite where Tom Phillips was living at with his children. Photo / NZ Police

The bush around the site has now been whacked back.

The surrounding bush is quiet apart from the odd car driving on the road nearby.

A stream at the bottom of the valley and birdsong are the only sounds.

The terrain is mucky, steep and slippery. The fern trees around the site are incredibly damp and sodden, some rotting.

A track leading to the campsite where Phillips was living with his kids. Photo / George Heard

A path has been well-worn, through the site. The whole area covers about 50sq m.

Police have been combing through the site since finding it earlier this week. Boot marks can be seen throughout the site, and large holes appear to have recently been dug.

Some trees have been blazed, leaving marks for anyone to trace their steps through the disorientating and isolating bush.

The campsite where Phillips was living with his kids. Photo / George Heard

Police have removed items and makeshift structures visible in photos they released to the public earlier in the week. A piece of wire remains.

It still remains clear that the paths through the site were well-used, and different trees had been used for makeshift bivouacs and other shelters.

A track leading to the campsite where Phillips was living with his kids. Photo / George Heard

Phillips’ body was released to his family earlier this week following a postmortem examination.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Multiple investigations are ongoing for police and the IPCA in relation to Phillips’ actions and death.