Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Operation Curly: Inside the four‑year search for Tom Phillips and his children

RNZ
9 mins to read

Ryan Bridge is joined by Lance Burdett, former Police lead crisis negotiator.

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

It was the investigation that gripped the nation. A father and his three children evading authorities for four years. National Crime Correspondent Sam Sherwood takes a look inside Operation Curly.

It was about 4.30pm on Monday when Detective Senior Sergeant Andy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save